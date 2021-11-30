the presale at this Cinépolis was a chaos of punches and kicks

The furor over the pre-sale of tickets to see the premiere of Spider-Man No Way Home generated long lines and some organizational complications in the Cinemex and Cinépolis cinemas.

However, nowhere else in Mexico did what happened in a Cinépolis VIP in Cuernavaca happen, where a true battle of punches and kicks took place. There are three detainees.

Everything happened, according to witnesses, because some young people tried to “sneak” into the lines of the pre-sale of tickets for the new film.

This resulted in four people physically assaulting each other.

The situation occurred in the entrance hall of the Cinépolis VIP located in the Plaza “Averanda”, Cuernavaca.

According to review The universal, It was in the afternoon of Monday, November 29, when a group of people in their 20s began to argue because some had been waiting for several hours to buy their tickets for the premiere of Spider-Man No Way Home and others incited disorder to try to win places.

This generated a strong fight –with punches and kicks– between the individuals, for which the authorities had to intervene to stop the attacks.

According to police information, three people were detained after the event during the Spider-Man pre-sale at Cinépolis VIP, and are at the disposal of the Public Ministry.

The video of the riots went viral and runs through all social networks.

The hype for #SpiderManNoWayHome has come to blows in a well-known plaza in Cuernavaca. pic.twitter.com/WcqiTmObZG – Daemoniaca ™ (@daemoniaca) November 29, 2021

A curious fact is that on the Cinépolis de Cuernavca website you cannot buy tickets for Spider-Man or for any film because it is “under maintenance”, and the brand asks to go to the facilities (although it does not warn that it could be “ dangerous”).

Cinépolis, Spider-Man and the madness to see the premiere

The situation is the product of the true madness that took hold this week on the websites of movie theaters around the world, before the pre-sale for tickets for the new Spiderman movie.

The slogan is one: get a place to see it before anyone else.

In the midst of this upheaval, Cinépolis and Cinemex also fell prey to the extremely high demand and faced a true nightmare, with overflowing lines in movie theaters.