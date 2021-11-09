Taking advantage of the overwhelming premiere of season 4 of ‘Yellowstone’ (8 million viewers) in the United States, the Paramount + platform has launched the first teaser trailer from ‘1883’, the series that will take us to the origins of the Dutton clan.

With a release date scheduled for December 19, the fiction follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey to the west Towards the last bastion of untamed America in a risky attempt to escape poverty and carve out a future in the promised land of Montana.

Be careful with the distribution that we have since it continues to bet heavily in this regard. Sam elliott is Shea Breannan, a tough and handsome cowboy tasked with leading a group from Texas to Montana; Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are James and Margaret Dutton, while Isabel may plays her eldest daughter Elsa. We will also see Billy Bob Thornton and LaMonica Garrett.

Taylor Sheridan takes the controls of this new series, which joins ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ and ‘Yellowstone’ as the writer-director’s current projects. At the moment there is no news of his arrival in Spain.