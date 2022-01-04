It is initiatives like these that make our day and give us more reasons to promote culture in a medium with such widespread dissemination as that of video games. The Museo Nacional del Prado has created its own virtual representation in Animal Crossing New Horizons, being able to visit an island that includes multiple artistic works.

Through the dream code DA-5758-6558-3912 we can access an island that has a building full of paintings all over its walls. Specifically, we are talking about five thematic itineraries, with works by artists such as El Greco, Velázquez, Rubens or Goya.

It is precisely with the latter that a special emphasis will be placed, since beyond the Prado Museum, we will be able to visit the Quinta del Sordo, the house that was the home of the Spanish painter during his last years in Spain. Later he went into exile outside the country, not before decorating the whole place with the so-called Black Paintings.

The fabulousness of the matter does not end here. We can also get these pictures to expose where we want, needing to have the Nintendo Switch Online app installed on our mobile. Once done, we access the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Custom Designs tool, scan the QR code and the box will be downloaded in My Designs within the game itself.

Finally, through the space provided on the Prado Museum website, you can find out more information on specific frames, with the creation process, date and what they represent.