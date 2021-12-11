Max Verstappen has always been described as an aggressive and ruthless driver on the track. But after what happened in Jeddah, the Dutch pilot has suffered more serious accusations and criticism that some consider exaggerated.

The analysis of what happened in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen has ended up generating two opposing sides, but also unequal, since the one that supports the seven-time champion is much more numerous.

Something that has come to be noticed in the British media, which have even asked Max verstappen may he not behave again as he did in Jeddah.

“I think Hamilton has used every tool available to put Max under pressure this year.”

But did the Dutch driver really go overboard in the last race? Many do not believe so and Christian horner goes a bit further, pointing to Mercedes-Benz and Lewis Hamilton as promoters of a narrative that has ended up presenting Max Verstappen as the bad guy.

“Lewis is a seven-time world champion, he is the most successful driver of all time, he obviously has a position within the sport and what he says carries a lot of weight”, begins by introducing the director of Red Bull Racing.

“I think he has used every tool available to put Max under pressure this year. He’s a competitive animal, you don’t become a seven-time world champion without being a competitor like him.. Yes, I think, backed by the Mercedes media machine, a lot of pressure has been put on Max, ”says the Briton.

Red Bull, just a beverage brand

But Horner doesn’t just point to Lewis hamilton, stating that Mercedes has a very powerful media machine at its service.

“You have to remember that Max is just a young 24-year-old who drives with courage, with passion, with skill, with determination, he is just a guy who lives his dream, doing his job. And he faces not only Lewis, but a huge machine at Mercedes-Benz », reiterates.

“I think it is up to him to take all the credit for the way he has handled that pressure this year, he has not been absorbed by it, he has simply gone about his business and has not changed his approach or the way he competes from Bahrain to Saudi Arabia »says Horner, who sees in Verstappen a young man very capable of withstanding the pressure.

“If you think about the size of Mercedes globally, they must be one of the largest auto companies in the world. The power they wield with the media around the world, I think we pale of insignificance in comparison. As Lewis Hamilton says, we are just an energy drink company that comes to compete, “says, not without some sarcasm, Christian Horner.

Red Bull is a company that has a turnover of more than 6.6 billion dollars annually, while Daimler AG, the company to which Mercedes-Benz belongs, sexceeds 150,000 million euros in turnover steadily since 2016.

“I imagine it will not be particularly comfortable to be defeated by an energy drink manufacturer. We know, they have made it quite clear to us. We are a team of competitors, we have a phenomenal driver who has taken the heart out this year, and it has been intense on and off the track, ”says Horner.

“I think the center of attention, even the narrative of this last week with this scenario of ‘Mad Max’, calling him crazy, there has been a very clear narrative », concludes.

Do you agree? Do you consider that ‘Mad Max’ Verstappen is a creation of the media machinery of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes-Benz?