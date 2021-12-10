The celebration towards the Virgin of Guadalupe is coming to CDMX and along with it a considerable spills into the city’s economy.

Religion is quite an important factor for a good part of the population worldwide, although there are different beliefs about it. Agree are the study of StatistaAmong the countries where religion is shown to be very important in the lives of those surveyed, Mexico is ranked seventh on the list with 45 percent of the population affirming the role that religion has on their lives, where mainly Catholicism predominates, which involves at some times of the year a peculiar event that manages to register millions of attendees in a couple of days.

Every year the CDMX receives thousands of pilgrims who seek to celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe, religious celebration that takes place in the Basilica of the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office and, according to tradition, the birth of the mother of Jesus of Nazareth is commemorated, who was “preserved immune from all stains of original sin”, altering various factors in the daily life of the city, including traffic, crowds people and an impact on the economy.

However, despite the fact that these can cause a displeasure for some people since they are interrupted in their daily activities due to the high crowds of people that prevent them from reaching public transport or even traveling in vehicles, some businesses are They are eager to reach these dates and be benefited by selling millions of products.

Leaving aside for a moment the religious impact that these dates have on the Mexican population, the city annually registers a economic spill important, benefiting different shops and businesses that are in the passage of the streets where millions of pilgrims travel throughout the CDMX in numerous days.

The Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco) of the capital, plans that in this year 4.2 million visitors will arrive to celebrate the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which falls on December 12. According to Nathan Poplawsky, president of Canaco CDMX, it is estimated that the sales in suburbs and businesses of the city exceeded one thousand 71 million pesos, a figure 154 percent higher than that obtained last year where, despite the pandemic being less controlled, 421 million pesos were raised, where some products and services manage to be the largest revenue collectors, such as the accommodation that is planned will increase the rent of hotel rooms by 15 percent (especially in areas near the Basilica) and the trade of religious articles, as well as boost some businesses such as flower shops, food shops, candles, etc.

Data from the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (PROPHECO) in their poll on spending and celebrating habits on December 12, it was found that 66 percent of their consumers surveyed celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe, of which average spending is between 180 and 277 Mexican pesos, 65 percent will celebrate the day with a person who has the name Guadeloupe with a meal and 39 percent buy flowers; However, 45 percent of the suppliers surveyed mention that the sale of their products increases from one to 5 days before December 12, for 42 percent, December 11 is their day with the highest demand and 90 percent hundred mention that the Average spending per customer is $ 200 pesos.

These dates show a good opportunity for the businesses that are around the passage of the pilgrims, who even, taking into account the average expenditure of each of these, could benefit if they choose to lower their prices a little to offer them to a lower cost, but possibly achieving higher sales volume.

In the same way, it is worth mentioning the importance of the strategic location of some of these businesses, who are benefited and increase their income considerably (at least at this time of year) only due to their good geographical positioning that, on this occasion, manages to be present in the gaze of millions of people who choose to visit the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico City.

Taking into account that the forecast on these dates manages to register income of approximately one thousand 71 million pesos, this would demonstrate the power that faith has over the Mexican economy, representing a good opportunity for those who are in the passage of the millions of people who will walk the streets in search of the celebration of the Virgin of GuadalupeIn addition, small and medium-sized companies could choose to temporarily expand their product catalog to offer what consumers who pass by most request, such as food, flowers and candles.