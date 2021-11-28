Without the popularity of flash in ancient times, the PICO-8 virtual machine has the honor of being the seed for one of the best indies in the entire history of videogames: Light blue. Because yes, Maddy Thorson shaped her idea with such a limited tool, but full of so much potential. And in fact he took it up again after a while to create the sequel to Celeste on PICO-8 with great success.

However, within the thousand minimalist creations, almost all of them are productions that conform to classic 2D games, those of a lifetime: going from left to right or from bottom to top. Hence we are surprised by the work of Tom mulgren emulating the pseudo-3D of racing games Grand prix.

Thanks to Otakufreaks I discover this Mot’s Grand Prix that precisely emulates mythicals of the time such as Grand Prix Circuit or Continental circus, as its author describes, and that we can play totally free from itch.io. Or leave a tip.

The game is simple, being a mere sample of what can be done with the PICO-8 limitations, mainly in terms of memory (32k) and visual performance (16 colors). But none of this prevents it from offering six different circuits with four modes of increasing difficulty. Quite a feat.