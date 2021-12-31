From Europe to the Middle East. Prototypes of the unpublished Porsche 911 Safari have been moved to the area’s desert, and where of course it has been hunted. A single spy photo that clearly shows the crossover variant of the German sports car rolling through the sand.

The deserts surrounding Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and the United Arab Emirates and the entire Middle East region, in general, is one more common scene of the many used by the most luxurious car brands. Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Porsche are the ones that have been seen more times in these parts, although so have others less Premium such as Nissan or Toyota because they sell very specific models in these markets.

The fact is that it is not the first time that we have seen Porsche prototypes in the desert, playing among the dunes and showing that, despite the large proportions of some models or an electric powertrain, they are able to function with absolute ease. And in one of these hot scenarios, they say that from the Middle East, a prototype of the unpublished has been hunted Porsche 911 safari. A crossover based on the 911 that the German brand has been testing for more than a year.

This will be the Porsche 911 Safari 2023, a limited and exclusive edition

Porsche 911 Safari Passes Desert SUV Tests

And it is that there is no doubt that it is this model, since the prototype sighted fully coincides with the test units seen so far. The interesting thing about this sighting is the setting, the dunes of a desert, and in which you can see how this variant of the 911 unfolds. Although the sharpness of the image is not perfect, you can see the suspension travel and enough space between the wheels and the wings to tackle the most difficult terrain, such as this desert.

The truth is that this spy photo was a real surprise, because few expected to find the modern heir to the 1978 911 SC Safari on this ground. But at the same time, it is one more confirmation that the brand is preparing something really special, because only transfers to the desert its models with a capacity outside the asphalt more than remarkable, like the Macan, Cayenne and even the Taycan Cross Turismo itself. For now, only the rear bumper and increased body-to-ground clearance distinguish this version from the rest of the 911, although the production model is expected to contain some distinctive details more than crossover styling.

Technically, the new Safari is based on the Carrera 4S for its all-wheel drive system, but it could also be in the Carrera 4 GTS. However, what is truly a mystery is what is hidden under the hood. The options are more than wide, because in view of the fact that it will be a limited and very exclusive edition, Porsche will not hesitate to offer an option to show off powereven in the most difficult situations. But we will have to wait until 2023 to see it.