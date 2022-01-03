The last statements of the past year have been those of Thomas Ingenlath. The Swede at the helm of Polestar has confirmed that the new coupe SUV that the brand is developing will be the Polestar 4, also pointing out some special details of the electric future, including its price.

Polestar works at forced marches. All of its departments are fuming with different open fronts. While some are dedicated to the research and development of new electric motors and batteries, others are immersed in the final phase of the development of the new Polestar 3, and in the beginning of the tuning of the Polestar 4, another new confirmed and very interesting SUV.

A few weeks ago, the CEO of the Gothenburg firm announced his intention to list on the Nasdaq, taking advantage of the significant injection of capital that the two investors are putting into the brand and thus developing and expanding its range of electric models. The Gores Group and Guggenheim Capital have appraised Polestar and determined that it is worth more than $ 20 billion. In the same announcement, the brand presented a preview of the next three models that will arrive at the rate of one per year, until almost the middle of the decade. The Polestar 3 is the first and will arrive this year, but two more follow.

From left to right, the Polestar 5, 4 and 3 are the electrical novelties until 2025

The Polestar 4 will be the most affordable electric sports SUV

The three models have already been revealed to the two investment groups, and we already know that the Polestar 5 will be the most advanced zero-emission sports saloon, in terms of performance and on-board technology. In between, Ingenlath has confirmed interesting details of the future Polestar 4 in a statement to a British media, pointing out this trade name for a coupe SUV that will arrive in Europe before the end of 2023 from Geely’s factory in Hangzhou, China

Ingenlath’s statements leave no room for doubt, noting that “We have a second SUV in our portfolio, which will compete below the sector of the 75,000 euros that will cost, approximately, the Polestar 3, it will be a little smaller. It won’t compromise on interior length, but this car will be a little closer to the ground, with a coupe-like roofline, “adding that”The Polestar 4 really brings the greatness of the brand to a segment that starts from 55,000 Euros., about. This is the spectrum – speaking of price – that we will cover with these two cars ».

Polestar already estimates that The new 4 will be the Swedish brand’s best-seller, surpassing the 2 figures by the middle of the decade, with estimated sales of 79,000 units per year. Something logical if we stick to the fact that the Polestar 2 is the only model they currently sell, and that Premium sports SUVs are expected to grow 46% until 2025