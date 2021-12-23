After a few months, the time has come to put an end to the animated miniseries Pokémon Evolutions with its eighth chapter, called “The Discovery”. This time the action takes us to the Kanto region of the first games of the saga, that is, Pokémon Blue and Red.

The protagonist is Verde, who appears in the editions Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen, in his search for the mighty Pokémon Mewtwo in order to finally complete the Pokédex, which is precisely the task that Professor Oak entrusts to all the trainers.

However, she is not the only one trying to enter the Celeste cave, the place where this Legendary Psychic-type Pokémon is found. Both Trace, the rival of Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee !, as well as Elaine, the female protagonist of these editions of Nintendo Switch, are also after him, so do not miss the episode to find out who manages to capture it.

The chapter closes in a perfect way for all those who love the saga and leaves us wanting to see more chapters of this miniseries in the future. Until then, we leave you with the links of the previous seven episodes in case you have missed any of them: