The PlayStation Plus version of Godfall generates controversy because it is not the complete game

It was only a few days ago that the December free PS Plus games were announced as Godfall as the headliner in both its version of PS4, as in PS5. The fine print is that this is a special edition called Godfall: Challenger Edition that does not have the original campaign of the game, which has sparked quite a bit of controversy among the gaming community.

The peculiarity of this edition of Godfall is that it transports the players directly to the endgame of the game skipping the entire main campaign of this action RPG and loot game (via PlayStation). For this, it offers the possibility of create a character with top-level stats and equipment to be able to face the endgame content of the game that it presents three game modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones and Ascended Tower of Trials. It is, therefore, a shortened version compared to the full version that has not sat well with PS Plus users as they cannot enjoy the full experience.

Those who want to enjoy both the main campaign and the Fire & Darkness expansion will have to convert Godfall: Challenger Edition to the Deluxe Edition using a paid upgrade.

It is not the first time that a game that is given away through PS Plus has been limited in some way, as in the case of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which offered the PS4 version no option to upgrade for free to PS5. Although in that case, beyond the graphics and performance changes, it was not limited in game content, which is the case with this edition of Godfall.

In either case, Godfall: Challenger Edition will be available at no additional cost to PS Plus users from next December 7th, the date until which they have the margin to download the PS Plus games for the month of November.