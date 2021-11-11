In addition to enjoying the best furniture and decoration design, Pilma’s new Madrid store is a space where enjoy good interior design.

Its worth enjoying 1000 m2 spread over a large ground floor and two mezzanines connected by a statuesque staircase designed by the same architect who renovated the building where the store is located, at 23 Velázquez Street (Jorge Juan corner). The space has been filled with good design that includes furniture from recognized firms and others of their own design, thus adding to the “deco” shopping route in the Salamanca district.





With extensive experience in the sector, Pilma was born in the 1930s in Barcelona, ​​with the founding of a small family cabinet in the center of the city. They first specialized in office furniture and in 1974, the López Barceló family decided to open the first store on Valencia street dedicated to thedecoration and interior design with an avant-garde structure. Later, others arrived in full (Av. Diagonal) becoming a benchmark in interior design in the city.

Both stores have in common a large space (2,000 m2 of exhibition space) well connected by ramps that facilitate access to all areas and that, in turn, allow a global vision of the entire space.





A concept that they transfer to their new store in Madrid, (its staircase and its open floors invite to be visited entirely) because as they explained during the presentation of the same, it is important that the customer can know and test the product, while showing how furniture works with other elements. That is why his store is full of complete environments, with a current style but with a timeless character in line with his style that is defined by his philosophy; durability, universality and versatility.





Their products they flee from trends in pursuit of designs that last over time. The selection of furniture and accessories adapts to all kinds of spaces and styles with neutral colors that give the counterpoint to more risky pieces, trend or color, such as that of your patchword rugs, one of the most iconic pieces made with scraps from other rugs.

In your DNA you will find the search for balance between; function and form, quality and price, reason and emotion, personality and discretion or modernity and timelessness. They are declared at the midpoint.









Similar in Decoesfera | Kave Home opens a store in Madrid with 12 rooms distributed in 700 square meters

Enjoy the new Zara Home store in Palma de Mallorca as if you were at home thanks to the magic of Isabel López-Quesada