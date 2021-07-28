More than ten years after its original release, Super Meat Boy continues to amaze us to this day. Limited Run has presented a physical edition of the game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch with a cover of the most realistic as well as horrifying in which its protagonist appears with a style never seen before … nor imagined. Likewise, the title will feature a special collector’s edition that will include a double-sided poster and a Meat Boy figure, as well as a most original meat tray.

This is Super Meat Boy

A very demanding platform, one that requires equal doses of reflexes and patience to overcome each challenge, ideal to start the new year with a good purpose: to overcome each and every one of the levels posed by Edmund McMillen’s creature. Available on a multitude of platforms and labeled as one of the best video games that have been born in the indie scene, you now have the opportunity to get a physical version of the title and enjoy, or suffer, with the traps and surprises that it houses inside.

For its part, Super Meat Boy Forever, a title released at the end of last year, will also feature a standard physical and collector’s edition, the latter including with a special box, a 160-page art book, a soft toy, an enamel pin, a soundtrack and a large box to store everything. However, the cover of this game is not so horrendous:

As is often the case with physical editions of Limited Run, all these editions can be reserved for a limited time, in this case being fixed from July 30 to August 29.