Super Meat Boy realistic style

More than ten years after its original release, Super Meat Boy continues to amaze us to this day. Limited Run has presented a physical edition of the game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch with a cover of the most realistic as well as horrifying in which its protagonist appears with a style never seen before … nor imagined. Likewise, the title will feature a special collector’s edition that will include a double-sided poster and a Meat Boy figure, as well as a most original meat tray.

This is Super Meat Boy

A very demanding platform, one that requires equal doses of reflexes and patience to overcome each challenge, ideal to start the new year with a good purpose: to overcome each and every one of the levels posed by Edmund McMillen’s creature. Available on a multitude of platforms and labeled as one of the best video games that have been born in the indie scene, you now have the opportunity to get a physical version of the title and enjoy, or suffer, with the traps and surprises that it houses inside.

For its part, Super Meat Boy Forever, a title released at the end of last year, will also feature a standard physical and collector’s edition, the latter including with a special box, a 160-page art book, a soft toy, an enamel pin, a soundtrack and a large box to store everything. However, the cover of this game is not so horrendous:

Super Meat Boy Forever
Super Meat Boy Forever will feature this physical collector’s edition

As is often the case with physical editions of Limited Run, all these editions can be reserved for a limited time, in this case being fixed from July 30 to August 29.

READ:  How to connect, link and pair PS4 controller on Android

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply