The Mercedes-AMG G 63 is once again used as the canvas for a new creation. This time it is the Germans from Performmaster who have dared with the most radical off-road of the star brand, for which they have developed a special carbon kit that gives the model special musculature.

It seems that the letter between the brand of the star and the tuning specialists is more than clear, not to develop any package that breaks the aesthetics of the off-road icon. It is a common denominator between the last known preparations about the most powerful of the range of Mercedes g class, whose special kits increase the aggressiveness but do not transform the characteristic image of the «Geländewagen».

The Germans of Performmaster They have also respected this maxim, developing the special kit “G805”. A series of components made of carbon fiber, which can be painted in the color of the client’s taste, and which give the AMG G 63 a more raw image with the wider body. Nothing less than an extra 100 millimeters This is what the off-roader has achieved with the new fins that act as wheel arches. Some pieces that connect with the new front and rear bumpers also made of the same material.

The Performmaster G805 takes the Mercedes-AMG G 63 to a new level in performance and looks

Mercedes-AMG G 63 boasts carbon fiber thanks to Performmaster

A package that changes the view, especially the front. The lower bumper now has a divider on the lower front edge and some large air intakes that will supply air cool to the powerful engine that hides behind, whose frames show the carbon fiber fabric contrasting with the elegant color chosen for the rest of the bumper and the bodywork. For now, you can choose only two, to choose between the Metallic «Olive Green» and «Magnificent Night Black» from the exclusive «G manufaktur» personalization program.

For carbon fiber, as it cannot be otherwise, its finish, glossy or matte, can also be chosen. Those at Performmaster have paid special attention to detail. Characteristic leaks follow coming out from under the rear doors, like a good AMG, but now taking advantage of a sectioned part of the side sills They are also made of carbon fiber, and also have LED lighting, while at the rear the bumper even has a discreet diffuser.

The preparer has not shown the interior, but offers a selection of luxurious materials such as Alcantara to line the cabin. What it has done is give particular importance to the tuning applied to the powerful 5.5-liter V8 biturbo engine which, with its 585 hp, encourages the sportiest version of the G-Class range. A new engine control unit and Larger turbochargers are responsible for the new figures: a maximum power of 805 hp and 1,020 Nm of maximum torque, figures that allow to accelerate from zero to 100 km / h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 260 km / h.