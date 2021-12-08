The first film in the Wachowski sisters’ franchise, Matrix, returns to Argentine cinemas. Read all the info In this note!

We are getting closer to the premiere of Matrix: Resurrections And to celebrate it, Argentine cinemas will re-premiere the film that originated the entire franchise: Matrix. This film was shocking and groundbreaking when it was released in 1999 And what better way to celebrate the premiere of a new installment than by watching the movie that originated it all again.

In case you don’t know what it’s about Matrix, it presents a rather interesting question: Is the world we live in really real or is it just a simulation? The whole saga of Matrix revolves around this question, as well as having jaw-dropping and electrifying action sequences, as well as high-tech visuals.

In the movie we see Keanu reeves and Laurence fishburne as the leaders of the fight to liberate humanity from Matrix. The first three installments of Matrix were written and directed by the wachowski sisters. And now you can re-experience seeing Matrix on the big screen like it’s the first time.

The cinemas that will re-premiere the movie are 71, but surely the one of your preference is on the list. All you have to do is go to the page of the cinema of your choice and see if the movie will be screened there. Matrix will be on the billboard from December 9.

But this re-premiere is to refresh the memory of the fans and thus understand a little more Matrix: Resurrections. In the last trailer of this installment there were several nods to the first movie, so it makes sense that it is being re-released. Matrix: Resurrections hits Argentine cinemas this December 22.

