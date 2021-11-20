The original GTA games will be restored on PC

Moments ago, Rockstar issued a statement in which they apologize for “the unexpected technical problems” with which the recent GTA Trilogy, and promised to work quickly on improving these titles with new updates. A patch will be coming in the next few days to consoles and PC, but that will not be all.

Many people remain angry that the company removed the original versions of these games after the release of the games. remasters. Well at least in PC, Rockstar you will be correcting this:

“We will be adding the classic versions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas back to the Rockstar Store shortly as a bundle.”

Additionally, they will be giving away these games to all those who already have the GTA Trilogy remastered.

It is worth noting that although the launch of this trilogy has been complicated in PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, in their PC versions it was much worse: many players could not even access these games due to a problem with the code and with the code itself Rockstar Launcher.

The bad news is that it seems that Rockstar has no intention of bringing these games back to PS Store wave Microsoft Store, so if you play on either of these two consoles, you will have no choice but to enjoy the remasters.

Editor’s note: At least Rockstar is doing something to correct the disastrous launch of these games, and it is that after all the backlash, the truth is that they had no other way to fix it as soon as they could. Sure, surely Grove Street Games is working on this too, and hopefully they can deliver results quickly.

