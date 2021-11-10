The Macallan Harmony Rich Cacao

This is the first limited edition of a series of single malt whiskeys from The Macallan. For this label, the whiskey maker Polly Logan teamed up with Joan Roca, from El Celler de Can Roca, to create a harmonization of European, American and ex-sherry oak barrels, to obtain a liquid with a marked chocolate profile. With an alcoholic graduation of 44%, The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao stands out for notes of chocolate in every way. At sight, it is reminiscent of cocoa beans, fondant on the nose and dark chocolate on the palate. Without a doubt, it will have a special place among collectors.

Bonus points because the packaging is sustainable and biodegradable.

Glenmorangie A Tale of Cake

This label is one of the most fascinating 2021 gave us. A Tale of Cake is the brainchild of Glenmorangie’s director of whiskeys, Dr. Bill, who got the idea for this distillate thinking that many of the most beautiful memories of his life are related to cake. With this thought in mind, he did what any whiskey master would do: come up with the perfect distillate to go with it. This whiskey is finished in Tokaji wine barrels, and the result is a very complex flavor, with hints of honey, white chocolate, fruits, mint … an explosion of flavor that never ceases to amaze us and that, obviously, goes hand in hand with the perfection with a cake.

Glenmorangie A Tale of Cake went on sale late last year, but it’s a must have for the season of celebration that is about to begin.

Hibiki Japanese Harmony 2021

As part of the Hibiki Japanese Harmony Collection, comes this label made in homage to Ryusui-Hyakka, a traditional Japanese pattern that represents the flow of water running through a hundred flowers. The liquid is a mixture of whiskeys of different malts and cereals from the Yamazaki, Hakushu and Chita distilleries, which are combined in an elegant amber-toned liquid, with notes of roses, lychee, rosemary, wood and sandalwood on the nose, and a touch of of honey, orange peel and white chocolate in the mouth.