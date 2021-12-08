The Xbox is one of the mythical video game consolesAs is normal, over the years it has had important updates in terms of design, and without a doubt the most recent (Series X, Series S) is very different from its beginnings. I remember how his design was 15 years ago and it has nothing to do with the one now, instead his control has maintained his design, and today the special edition 20th anniversary to a special price of only 65 euros.

The Xbox controller in this special 20th anniversary edition brings with it a new cross-piece hybrid, also has new textured triggers so that the player has a better grip, since in previous editions there were occasions where the finger slipped, and it also happens with its Sony rival. In addition to having textured triggers, this new feature is on the rear buttons.

An important detail of this wireless remote or control is that it has a autonomy of up to 40 hours, so you can have a long gaming session without worrying about being half done. Count on the technology Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth, also note that this command It is compatible with Windows, Android and iOS smartphones and tablets.

This remote has the option that you can customize it to your liking according to the style you want, this through the custom button assignment, this can be done in the Xbox Accessories App. Have a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you can have a great experience both in gameplay and environment if you combine it with a gaming headset.

Last updated on 2021-11-30. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

To use it you must connect the controller to your console or computer through the USB-C portOnce you are connected, you can use it to play your favorite titles. Speaking of its beautiful design, we can say that this wireless controller seeks to get closer to its beginnings with that shade between translucent green and black.

Travel through time not only using it but also contemplating it, and a fan of this game console speaks to you, you can look through the case and look inside, in addition to the silver details that give it an elegant tone at the height of the accessory. If you read the comments of the buyers, they are very happy with the remote, not only because of its design that recalls its beginnings but also because of its excellent performance and autonomy. an affordable price of 65 euros.

