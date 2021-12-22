The Northman, the next medieval-themed movie that will involve magic, swords, war and Vikings, will arrive in April 2022. Find out all the details in this note!

With a very promising cast, The Northman is the next medieval-themed movie that will involve magic, swords, war, and Vikings. Directed by Robert Eggers, this story will have as protagonist Alexander Skarsgård who will play Amleth, a Viking prince who seeks revenge after the murder of his father. The trailer not only shows various battle scenes, but also emphasizes the phrases: “I will avenge you, father. I will save you, mother. I will kill you, Fjölnir “. This marks the central theme of the film, which will arrive in April 2022.

The Northman, produced by Focus Features, part of an ancient Norse tale that Eggers compare with the stories of ‘Hamlet‘ Y ‘The Lion King’. Although the director will tell it in his own way, the film adapts a novel by the Icelandic writer Sigurjón Birgir Sigurðsson which tells the story of a Norse prince who loses his father, the monarch and leader, murdered in cold blood in front of his eyes. In revenge, the prince will return as a slave and start a revolution in order to regain the title of King.

The film set in the 10th century, has a cast with renowned actors: Alexander Skarsgård like prince Amleth adult, Ethan hawke As the king horwendil, Nicole Kidman will be the queen Gudrun, Willem dafoe What Heimir the Fool, Björk will be Seeress, while Claes band will be Fjölnir. They will also be Anya Taylor-Joy, Murray McArthur, Ian Gerard Whyte, Kate Dickie, Hafpór Júlíus Björnsson, Gustav Lindh, Ralph Ineson and more.

Robert Eggers, known for directing The witch Y The lighthouse, re-incorporates several actors with whom he has previously worked. On the one hand, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kate Dickie and Ralph Ineson they were in The witch, movie in which Taylor-joy took more recognition with his role as Thomasin. On the other, it is Willem dafoe, who starred The lighthouse.

Co-written by Eggers next to the poet and novelist Sjon Sigurdsson, The Northman It will have, from what we saw in the trailer, a variety of stunning landscapes and images and several intense interpretations. It seems that everything related to the Vikings attracts the attention of many. The Serie Vikings It was all the rage, and we suppose the next spin-off, Vikings: Valhalla, will follow the same path, we also have The last kingdom or even video games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. If you like the theme and the great casts, The Northman It opens in theaters in April 2022.

