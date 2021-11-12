It has become almost one more Christmas tradition for Netflix to bet on making a good sum of Christmas movies at this time of year, whether they are familiar, such as romantic comedies or even animation.

And as the first ones can already be seen, we have compiled all Christmas movie premieres on Netflix so you don’t miss a thing or two and can start fueling your holiday spirit.

A father for Christmas





This Christmas comedy focuses on four sisters who have gotten together for the christmas holidays in a Yorkshire mansion. After their father abandoned them years ago on Christmas Day, he returns. Starring Elizabeth Hurley, Nathalie Cox, Talulah Riley and Kris Marshall among others, it is a proposal that is already available.

You can see it now on Netflix .

How hard is love!

It has just premiered on Netflix and is already in the top of the most viewed on the platform. Nina Dovreb, Darren Barnet and Jimmy O. Yang star in this romantic comedy which is a mixture of Proposition and the program Catfish, lies on the net , but with a fun and very entertaining vibe.

You can see it now on Netflix .

Princess Refill





Vanessa Hudgens becomes once again Princess Margaret and Princesses Stacy and Fiona in the third installment of one of Netflix’s Christmas hits. This time it will be necessary to solve a robbery in the palace and as always, love and Christmas will be of vital importance.

You can see it on November 18 on Netflix .

The Boy Who Saved Christmas

Based on the eponymous book by Matt Haig , this British film stars Henry Lawfull and alongside him, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman, Sally Hawkins or Maggie Smith among others. In it Nikolas finds his destiny in a magical land inhabited by elves when he sets out in search of his father. A fun adventure that is Netflix’s great bet for the whole family.

You can see it on November 24 on Netflix.

The Boy Who Saved Christmas (Island of Time)

Peti Roja





There is always room at Christmas for a family story, and if it is stop motion animation and is signed by the studio of Wallace & Gromit, plus. Set at Christmas, it is the story of a bird raised by a family of mice, and Gillian Anderson , Richard E. Grant and Adeel Akhtar among others, are the voices of this peculiar family in its original version.

You can see it on November 24 on Netflix .

A castle for Christmas





Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes are the protagonists of this story with her we will travel to the wonderful Scotland . An American journalist and writer travels there and falls in love with a castle. So much so that she is willing to buy it, as long as the owner of the place leaves her, of course. Guess what will happen next between plaid and Christmas lights.

You can see it on November 26 on Netflix .

Single until Christmas





There is no Christmas without a Christmas comedy in which someone single is tired of going to family parties without a partner. This time they are Michael Urie and Philemon Chambers the protagonists of this story in which they pretend to be a couple. Along with them will appear Kathy Najimy, Luke Macfarlane or the wonderful Jennifer Coolidge, who made us fall in love again in The White Lotus .

You can see it on December 2 on Netflix .

Christmas in California: Lights in the City





Last year they released Christmas in California and this is the second part of the story. In it Lauren Swickard and Josh Swickard are still the protagonists and the story continues a year after the previous one ended.

You can watch it on December 16 on Netflix.

1000 kilometers from Christmas





Tamar Novas, Andrea Ros, Peter Vives and Verónica Forqué among others are the protagonists of this story directed by Álvaro Fernández Armero. This is Netflix’s first Spanish Christmas movie, and in it we will accompany a thirty-year-old who hates these dates to a town that lives by and for them. You win from seeing her.

You can see it on December 24 on Netflix .

