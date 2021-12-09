The development of a new Splinter Cell is one of the most recurrent rumors that have surrounded the French company for years, the same time that fans have been waiting to see something new about the Sam Fisher series. A new leak confirms a new Splinter Cell game in development and assures that it is a bet on the open world, unprecedented in the franchise.

According to Tom Henderson, a well-known insider in the industry, the development is still in a premature state, but he assures that it will be an open world game. What kind of open world? «A stealthier version of Assassin’s Creed»He says with a quote from one of his sources. “Similar to how Halo Infinite has made its world open,” he adds.

Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell game that is in early development is currently scoped as a… You guessed it… Open World of sorts. “A more stealthy version of Assassin’s Creed” “Similar to how Halo Infinite has done its Open World” pic.twitter.com/eqSzRplhu5 – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 8, 2021

Talking about Ubisoft and open world games or sagas that go to the open world is not a novelty either, the French company seems to have found the formula for the success of open world games and the tracing in almost all its franchises, from Assassin’s Creed a Far Cry, Ghost Recon or Watch Dogs, we will see what approach the new installment of Splinter Cell follows. For its comparison with Halo Infinite it could refer to concrete missions within large open world scenarios and not a whole big open world.

<br>

For the moment There is no confirmation if there is a new installment of Splinter Cell in development, so we will have to wait for news officially. It would be an announcement very the gala of The Game Awards 2021, but it seems unlikely.