Ubisoft launched Far Cry 6 a little over a month ago, this being an installment in which Dani Rojas must unleash madness in the island country of Yara to overthrow Antón Castillo, the latter counting on the voice and characterization of Giancarlo Esposito. Nevertheless, it seems that the gala company does not want the wheel to stop turning, being so Talk about Far Cry 7 is already starting. Of course, it may not be as many of you expect.

In this way, and as has been rumored for a long time around Assassin’s Creed Infinity, there are reports suggesting that Far Cry 7 would follow a model more as a service than as a game itself. And be very careful with this, since this decision could have led to changes in the direction of the saga.

Far Cry 7 would be oriented to be a game as a service

All this information has been published by GamesBeat, a medium that also has confirmed that the CEO of Far Cry would have left Ubisoft after 11 years in the Gallic company, which has automatically caused many to talk about changes in the saga imposed by Ubisoft and involving a number of creative differences. In this way, the French company has confirmed this departure and, in addition, has announced that Sandra Warren is the acting replacement for Dan Hay.

In addition, Ubisoft has issued a statement thanking Dan Hay for his work within the saga, wishing you the best in your future endeavors. It is worth mentioning that The reason behind this departure has not been given, so everything we have said and can say about it will have to be within the realm of speculation.

Secondly GameBeat’s report states that Far Cry 7 or the next title in the series regardless of its name, having here to remember that Far Cry Primal is really the fifth installment of the saga, it will be a game as a service, without saying whether it will be free or not, although it must be made clear that Ubisoft has advanced that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a normal launch, so it will require a payment.

It remains to be seen how the saga unfolds from now on, as the analyzes of Far Cry 6 treat it as a continuous title, but that innovates something more than the previous installment. It will be necessary to see if the following one does not innovate so much that it ends up being a completely different saga.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe