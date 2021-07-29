Waze, the navigation app owned by Google , has a new update with which it integrates more information so that drivers can guide their routes before driving.

Until now, the application only showed the best routes by time when indicating to the system that you were already starting the trip; However, now the Waze screen will display the route options that you have by time but with additional information, such as if you have to pay for a booth, how much it will cost or if the traffic is very dense in one or another option.

“Waze will welcome you with a wealth of new information, such as alternate routes, traffic conditions and real-time reports, to help you choose the best route,” the company said.

This information will be updated in real time without you having to “start” the trip.

Check the new information of your route. (Photo: Waze)

According to the app, originally founded in Israel, these new features began to be deployed on July 27 and will gradually reach all territories and users in the coming months.

To be able to see this new Waze format, it is necessary to have the most recent update of the application, either for iOS or for Android. Make sure you have the latest version of Waze downloaded.

Currently in Mexico, Waze is used by at least 2 million users and is one of the territories where more community has managed to add.

In addition to these new functions, in recent months Waze has launched several tool launches within the app to improve the user experience, such as integration with the Google assistant, so that you can only dictate your route and control it by voice, in addition ad integration, Waze Ads.