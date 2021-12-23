Activision’s commitment to maintaining a good atmosphere in Call of Duty games has always been very high. That is why every so often there is a wave of expulsions That takes thousands of user accounts that have dedicated themselves to annoying the experience of the rest of the players.

In the last hours has indicated what have been 48,000 accounts that have been deleted between Call of Duty Vanguard and Call of Duty Warzone, which means in the latter case that since the series’ Battle Royale was published, more than 500,000 users who preferred to cheat have been expelled.

All of this comes at a time when Warzone has received an update for improve your system for recognizing those who use illegal programs while it is playing. It exactly accesses the computer’s resources to detect everything that is running, so that if the alarm goes off then that player can start packing.

In principle, this same update will end up reaching Call of Duty Vanguard in a matter of days and its installation will be mandatory to play the PC version. Of course, Activision has wanted to calm the waters by ensuring that monitoring only occurs while the game is running and stops automatically as soon as the title closes.