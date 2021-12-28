The prototypes of the new Volkswagen ID. Buzz 2022 continue with their testing phase, although already with pre-production units. The German brand continues with the electric minivan test program in the harsh winter in northern Europe, still with layers of camouflage that hide key details.

Volkswagen has already started with the particular preview campaign of what is the fourth model in the electric range, practically at the same time as the pre-production prototypes of the new ID. Buzz 2022 They have taken to the roads of central Europe and also to the frosts of northern Sweden and closer to the Arctic Circle to finish making the necessary adjustments taking advantage of the extremely low temperatures.

The ID. Buzz has been hunted again on the snowy roads of Scandinavian territory. Volkswagen’s zero-emission minivan will debut in the coming months before going into production at the Hannover factory, starting next February. The news spy photos show one of the prototypes of the passenger variant leaving the view the side glazed surface and the two side sliding doors clearly. However, what is not so exposed is the front and the back, and that despite the fact that it is already more than known.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz 2022 will feature sliding side doors and a large vertical tailgate

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz will be a new electric MPV in 2022

And they are precisely the areas in which the German brand is putting more emphasis. Even so, the camouflage hides familiar features, as the headlights will be very slim and will be joined by a thin strip of light. Despite the effort, there will be no grille between the two headlamps, rather it is located in the lower part of the bumper, with an attractive dotted appearance as in the rest of the Volkswagen ID models. without the dummy fog lights on the sides.

Volkswagen has also concealed some indicators in the front wings and even andThe battery charger port, a system that is housed in the right rear fender, equipped with CCS charging. Even the tail lights of a thin light bar are hidden under different layers of vinyl. Despite everything, the design will be practically identical to the concept presented in 2017.

Volkswagen confirms the arrival of the ID. Buzz California in 2025, the electric Camper Read news

The new Volkswagen ID. Buzz will be presented in early 2022, a model with capacity for six passengers who will travel comfortably and with a high level of modularity typical of the commercial vehicle division of the German brand, thanks to the MEB modular platform for electric cars. Under the structure of the passenger compartment, a powerful battery will offer different levels of capacity to face long journeys of up to 600 kilometers of autonomy. The range will feature rear-wheel drive versions and an electric motor or two and all-wheel drive up to 275 kW, equivalent to 374 hp of peak power.