Some count the days until the end of the year, we count the days so that we can finally see season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai’. AND We already have a new trailer of what we will see this December 31: a new tournament, with alliances and the return of one of the villains of the saga.

And, as this preview shows us, John kreese (Martin Kove) has recruited “the only person who knows how to teach Cobra Kai” for the dojo: Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) returns to the screen twenty-two years after ‘Karate Kid III’.

Thus, the fusion between Daniel and Johnny’s dojos to try to stop the aggressive way of understanding karate of the “villain” of the series will have a great countermeasure in the face of the expected All Valley sub-28 tournament.

In the cast, in addition to Kove and Girffith, we will have William zabka, Ralph macchio, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Gianni DeCenzo, Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List, among others.