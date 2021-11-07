The new Toyota Aygo X Cross Limited Edition already has prices in Spain. The limited edition with which Toyota celebrates the commercial launch of its new and very interesting urban SUV, can now be reserved. A version that is characterized by offering a differentiated exterior and interior appearance together with a complete equipment.

Toyota It has opened the reservation period for its new and very interesting urban vehicle. The new Toyota Aygo X Cross has burst onto the scene generating a lot of interest. And it is that the small Japanese utility vehicle has undergone a comprehensive transformation to become a small SUV. A model that is called upon to deal with large European cities.

Throughout the first six months of commercialization of the new Aygo X Cross, a limited edition will be offered that offers a high level of exclusivity thanks to a differentiated exterior and interior image. All this together with a wide range of standard equipment. Is he new Toyota Aygo X Cross Limited Edition, and it is the model that can already be reserved through the Toyota website.

The new Toyota Aygo X Cross Limited Edition already has prices in Spain

The keys to the new Toyota Aygo Cross X Limited Edition



The Limited Edition series of the new Aygo X Cross is quickly recognizable. Just take a look at the images that illustrate this article to discover its most distinctive features. The body has a Selva Green two-tone finish which is combined with a few additional touches of matte Tangerine orange throughout the vehicle. It also has contrasting stripes on the outside.

Between the windows and taillights you can read the Aygo X Limited designation. And what is equally relevant, he wears some 18-inch bespoke alloy wheels

in matte black. They also have some small Mandarin orange accents.

Leaving aside the outside, if we venture into the interior of the new Aygo X Cross Limited Edition, we will find a black partial leather upholstery with Mandarin orange stitching. The mats are equally exclusive.

The exterior and interior of the Toyota Aygo X Cross Limited Edition have differentiating details

The equipment of the new Toyota Aygo X Cross Limited Edition



Beyond its differentiated exterior and interior appearance, another of the keys to this limited edition is, without a doubt, its extensive endowment. And it is that it boasts equipment that, in certain cases, is typical of a higher segment. We list below the featured standard equipment that brings with it the new Aygo X Cross in its limited launch edition:

Heated seats

Wireless charger for compatible mobile phones

Automatic climate control

Two-tone body with Tangerine Orange details

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

18-inch alloy wheels

Automatic lights and rain sensor

Front and rear parking sensors

Remote connectivity services

Keyless start and access system

Toyota Smart Connect infotainment system with 9-inch touchscreen

Black partial leather upholstery with tangerine stitching

Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance systems

The engine of the new Toyota Aygo X Cross Limited Edition

With regard to the mechanical section, those interested in getting the new Aygo X Cross in its most exclusive configuration, have at their disposal two engines. Under the hood of the new Toyota model is a 1.0 liter gasoline engine that develops a power of 72 hp and 205 Nm of maximum torque. A block of three cylinders that does not have Light Hybrid (MHEV) or Hybrid (HEV) technology.

The new Toyota Aygo X Cross Limited Edition is powered by a 72 hp 1.0 engine

The aforementioned motor can be associated with both a five-speed manual gearbox

like a CVT type automatic transmission. In both cases, and always, with a front-wheel drive configuration.

Toyota Aygo X Cross Limited Edition prices in Spain

Mechanics Limited edition 1.0 72 hp 5v € 17,000 1.0 72 CV S-CVT € 18,250

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

Toyota also points out that if the online reservation of the new Aygo X Cross Limited Edition is now made, the Easy Plus package is given away, which includes 45 years of maintenance and warranty. The serial production process of the new Aygo X Cross will be carried out at Toyota’s facilities in Kolín (Czech Republic). There it will share a factory with the Yaris. And it is that both models maintain a certain technical relationship.