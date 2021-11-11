Subaru’s new debut. The Japanese brand prepares the presentation of the new Subaru WRX S4 2022, a variant of the sports saloon specially designed for Japan. Based on the new generation of the WRX already presented for the United States, the Japanese comes with an interesting surprise: a more radical configuration with the STI stamp.

The Subaru WRX It is an icon among the models of the Japanese brand. A very sporty saloon that has just been released by a generation completely in the United States, and that shares practically nothing with its predecessor beyond the name. Just a couple of months after unveiling the 2022 model across the Atlantic, Subaru has now announced the debut of the Japanese spec model.

An almost immediate presentation, as it will be revealed on November 18, advanced with a teaser in which it can be seen in full action, and with a surprise included. And is that if you look closely at the very short 30 seconds that the preview video lasts, you will see more clearly the three red -and more sporty- letters of Subaru on the radiator grille and on the front face of the boot lid of the new Subaru WRX S4.

The new 2022 Subaru WRX S4 for Japan shows its qualities in a special preview

That of STI, although this has a trick, and that is that Subaru offers the model in its local domestic market with a more sporty finish that receives the name of «STI Sport»Placing it as a top of the range, so it is not an STI with a more radical technical configuration, although it will stand out for special details that will allow it to distinguish itself especially from the rest of the finishes.

These emblems are really the only two details that distinguish it from the American model, since not a single component of the exterior image has been modified. And neither will it indoors. For not doing so, they have not even bothered to change the model presented in the preview of the sports saloon, which has done so with the same bright orange body paint with which it debuted in the United States.

Subaru has been more than concise in launching the teaser, without giving additional information on any of its qualities, which it leaves for the debut in all its splendor. What we do know is that dynamically it will have specific settings adapted to the tuning of Japanese customers, in terms of steering, brakes and suspensions. The Subaru experts they will squeeze more the new 2.4-liter turbo four-cylinder boxer engine that yields 275 hp -the barrier of 300 CV- is very close, in addition to improving the all-wheel drive system with vectoring of the engine torque and the response and feel of the 6-speed manual transmission. A configuration of which we will know all its details in just a few days.