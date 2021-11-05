The coming-out of the new Skoda Slavia is approaching. Skoda’s long-awaited saloon, which will play the role of the Octavia’s ‘little brother’, is glimpsed in this new preview. The brand has published some interesting sketches that allow a glimpse of what its design will be like.

Skoda He is finalizing all the details for the launch of his new and long-awaited saloon. A new model that is called upon to play a leading role in an emerging market as relevant as India. The new 2022 Skoda Slavia, the long-awaited new generation Octavia ‘little brother’, is glimpsed in the preview that the Czech brand has just released.

The new Slavia it is glimpsed through official sketches. Some sketches that offer a small preview of the exterior design of this new model destined for the Indian territory. It is the second project resulting from the INDIA 2.0 project in which the Skoda brand embarked a few years ago. And it is that a roadmap for the expansion of the Volkswagen Group in different emerging markets has been launched. An expansion led by Skoda.

Sketch of the new Skoda Slavia 2022

Sketches of the new Skoda Slavia 2022



To date we have had the opportunity to get closer to the development process of the new Slavia through spy photos and even other advances provided by the brand itself. These sketches that have been published reveal to a large extent what will the exterior image be like of the model. A model whose name was recently used in Europe to baptize a Skoda Scala transformed into a roadster and that refers to the beginnings of the company.

At the front of the new Slavia we will find the characteristic Skoda grill. A hexagonal grill that extends up to the headlights with LED technology and a striking L-shaped light signature for the daytime running lights. The side view hints at a coupe-style silhouette while revealing a long wheelbase.

Finishing our tour of the exterior at the rear, these sketches reveal that the roofline slopes gently towards the rear. The rear apron features a chrome stripe and the positioning of the reflectors helps enhance the feeling of width. In addition, the taillights are shaped like the letter C. It is another of the characteristic features of the Skoda design language.

Prototype of the new Skoda Slavia in the final phase of its development process

Skoda Slavia 2022, the second model on the MQB A0 IN platform



In the Skoda range in India, the new Slavia will be one notch below the current Octavia. It has a more restrained size. The development process has been based on the MQB A0 IN platform, a version of the MQB A0 architecture specifically tailored by Skoda for the Indian market. Thanks to this platform, the new Slavia will be able to meet the emerging safety and emissions standards in India. It will be the second model to use this platform. The first was the Skoda Kushaq, an SUV recently launched on the Indian market that is reaping excellent sales figures.

The new Skoda Slavia will be presented at the end of 2021

The debut of the new Slavia is just around the corner. Skoda has confirmed that its debut will take place at the end of this month of November. Shortly after its debut, the order book will open with the first deliveries taking place in 2022.

Series production of the new Slavia will take place at the Volkswagen Group facilities in Pune, India. The Kushaq is already manufactured there. In addition, the manufacturer emphasizes that it has achieved a localization level of 95% with components from Indian suppliers, which will help to boost the local industry.