Shortly after presenting itself in China under the name Redmi Watch 2, Xiaomi has decided to make the official arrival in Spain of your smart watch with the most affordable price till the date. And is that due to the success of the first version of this example, which was the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, the brand did not stop to redesign and improve its functions to launch the new and long-awaited Redmi Watch 2 Lite.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite maintains the same objective as its predecessor and this is nothing more and nothing less, that become a benchmark in the cheap smartwatches segment. And what better way to do it, than with its expected launch on 11/11 and with an excellent discount that leaves it almost half the priceIt also includes free shipping in Spain. This discount ends on the 12th of the 11th at 23:59, you can get 9 euros more discount applying the code: ESD119, this way you can take home the new Redmi Watch 2 Lite for only 50.99 euros.

Everything you need to know about the Redmi Watch 2 Lite

The new Redmi Watch 2 Lite is presented with a Wider 1.55-inch full-color LCD with rectangular format, unlike the Mi Watch Lite in square format and with a smaller screen. Its touch screen retains an excellent resolution, its box retains the physical side button, accompanied by a much more aesthetic and detailed design. Redmi Watch 2 Lite stands available in three different shades for its case and six shades for the silicone strap.

Xiaomi’s most affordable smart watch, does not leave much to be desired from the powerful and expensive, since in addition to lightness and resistance, it has a wide and interesting range of features, these are some:

Water resistance, withstands 5ATM pressure

High precision GPS chip

Sleep and stress monitoring

24 hour heart rate tracking

Blood oxygen monitoring

Programs to improve your breathing and much more

For those who are passionate about sports, they will be delighted to know that Redmi Watch 2 Lite has more than 100 sports modes so they can monitor everything, while practicing their favorite sports. This section has revolutionized the previous model, since it only had 7 sports modes.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite ensures you a autonomy of up to 10 days of normal use and even 5 days of intense use, this thanks to its large capacity battery and its new system of magnetic charge. With the full range of functionalities and its extensive variety of colors, you have many reasons to choose the Redmi Watch 2 Lite as your next partner, both in the day to day of work, at school, in sports or even in the hours of sleep to monitor your rest. Remember that the launch price is not final and that the copies of this excellent smartwatch may run out, so don’t wait any longer and take advantage of this great offer.

Buy on AliExpress: Redmi Watch 2 Lite

