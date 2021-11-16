After being presented in the Global market, The new Redmi Smart Band Pro lands in Spain with a really tempting price and features, which will make many end up forgetting about the Xiaomi Mi Band 6.

The new Redmi Smart Band Pro will begin to be marketed next November 18 at 00:00 and will have a price of 49.99 euros. In addition, through mi.com you can get a discount coupon of 10 euros for your purchase.

For the moment, The Redmi Smart Band Pro will only be sold with a black strap, although it is likely that we will soon see new color variants as these are fully interchangeable.

Redmi Smart Band Pro, everything it offers us

In detail, the new Redmi Smart Band Pro has a p1.47-inch AMOLED display, whose use reaches 66.7%. This also has a brightness of 450 nits and a resolution of 194 × 368 pixels.

Among its characteristics we find more than 110 exercise modes, 15 of them at a professional level. In addition, the Redmi Smart Band Pro features automatic recognition of up to three activities, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep monitoring, and heart rate monitoring.

As far as autonomy is concerned, the Redmi Smart Bad Pro is capable of offering up to 14 days with typical use and 20 days in power save mode. All this is combined with a rating of 5ATM which will allow us to use it under the shower or in deep water (up to 50 meters).