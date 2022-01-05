It is not the first sighting of the new Maserati Grecale Trofeo 2023, but it is some very revealing spy photos in which we can take a closer look at the details and the interior. The new Italian sports SUV is already in the final phase of testing, with a set-up that will exhaust itself in winter testing.

In his usual blue camouflage, the new Maserati Grecale Trofeo 2023 continues with its testing program in the Arctic Circle. The second model of the Trident brand’s SUV range is almost in the final stretch of its set-up, since its world presentation is scheduled for next spring, but not the sportiest version of the range that will delay its launch until the end of the newly released new year.

Despite these circumstances, the new spy photos are among the most revealing in recent months. And it is the first time that we can take a more leisurely and calm look at a parked prototype that has not appeared covered with the usual canvas, which means that Maserati is already indifferent at this point. On the outside, the snapshots of the Grecale Trofeo clearly show the shapes of the bumper, the design of the large air intakes with a black painted honeycomb grill, among the new radar sensors of the different driving assistants.

The interior of the Maserati Grecale Trofeo 2023 is shown practically naked

The Maserati Grecale Trofeo 2023 reveals new details

There are also the larger brake discs, drilled on both axles and with bright red painted calipers being this pair of details what distinguishes it from other less aggressive prototypes that we have seen previously. The Grecale Trofeo also presents a new design of the door handles, abandoning the traditional ones and betting on the same guy that is introducing BMW in its new batch of models.

At the rear, the most powerful of the Grecale range hides well the design of the headlights, revealing the rear camera housed in the license plate hole, and a bumper that lowers the height of the body, having a more design sporty and with an extra hidden center section that hides a diffuser and its aerodynamic channels. Maserati has integrated new exhaust trims, which have two terminals inside.

The new Grecale Trofeo also reveals its interior, highlighting the seats upholstered in red leather, its sports steering wheel with integrated paddles and two satellite buttons at the bottom for the selection of driving modes. But, even though the dashboard is completely covered, we can see that the front doors will have an automatic opening system by means of a button, given the absence of traditional handles. The new Maserati Grecale Trofeo, rival of the Porsche Macan GTS, will exceed the 510 hp of the Stelvio QV with a new engine 3.0-liter biturbo V6, a specific variant of the «Nettuno» of the MC20.