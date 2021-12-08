Users are complaining that the SD card slot in the newer MacBook Pros is not working as it should, and it seems that Apple is already aware of the problem.

Invest in a device like the recently launched ones 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro It is very important for the consumer, because it comes to spend money on a product that is worth both productivity and entertainment, and it is expected that each of its functionalities will measure up when using them, but it seems that these models are not get along well with SD cards.

And it is that one of the main novelties of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro was the inclusion of the SD card slot, also the MagSafe connector and the HDMI 2.0 port. Thanks to the SD card slot, users can transfer their photos or videos much faster without having to use an adapter as in previous iterations of the device.

However, in the last hours it is being reported, through macrumors, that the SD card slot on these new 2021 MacBook Pro models does not work at times.

In many cases the new MacBook Pro SD card not recognized while in others it works but under much slower read and write speed than usual, even random crashes occur.

Unfortunately there is no solution in this regard, nor is there a common theme around the problem since different failures are being experienced regardless of the brand, type, or capacity of the format of these cards.

On the other hand, formatting the SD card does not solve the problem, and there are even certain users who claim that the same cards that do not work through the SD card slot do when connected via USB Type-C.

Apparently Apple already recognizes the problem and would have told certain users that they are working on a solution to it, but it is unknown if it is a particular piece, a software problem or perhaps something much more serious.