We’ve been hearing rumors of the future third-generation iPhone SE for a long time. An iPhone that, it seems, will be presented during the first quarter of next year, 2022, which very surely means that we will see it towards the end of March in an event that should bring us other surprises.

An attractive phone with a biennial renewal cycle

Rumors of this launch come from Taiwan-based research firm TrendForce, which claims that the new iPhone SE will add support for 5G networks and is preparing to establish a Apple’s even greater presence in the upper-mid-range market.

“In terms of product development, Apple remains with the plan to launch its third-generation iPhone SE in 1Q22 and four models under a new series in 2H22. The third-generation iPhone SE is expected to be an important instrument to help Apple to establish a presence in the market segment for mid-range 5G smartphones. Its production volume by 2022 is projected to reach 25-30 million units. “

According to other rumors, especially from Ming-Chi Kuo, the new third-generation iPhone SE will have a similar design to the current one, based, in turn, on the iPhone 8. This means that we would continue to see a 4.7-inch screen and Touch ID button. The update, in addition to the addition of 5G, will bring a faster processor, surely, according to rumors, the A15 Bionic.

With this launch Apple would begin to shape a renewal cycle every two years. Recall that the first iPhone SE was presented in 2016 and was discontinued in September 2018. The second, however, was presented in April 2020 and is still on sale, surely ready to be discontinued with the arrival of the new generation.

It is clear that this is a very interesting phone for certain user profiles. An entry point to the Apple ecosystem for a moderate price and an increasingly popular phone among corporate fleets. We will be awaiting more rumors about which is the smallest of the iPhone family.