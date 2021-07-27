In recent years, a major change has been slowly shaking up the iPad line. Starting with the iPad Pro, the front of Apple tablets has been leaving the start button behind. Combined with thinner bezels, this has allowed the screen to increase in size without altering that of the device.

Until then, the iPad remained with a virtually unchanging design. But since the iPad Pro changed, the entire line began a transition to what would become the new look of the iPad. The iPad Air, for example, managed to do it last year, and the next to do it, it would be the iPad mini.

There are few occasions in which there has been talk of a redesign for the more compact iPad. However, it seems that this time is the good one. What is expected of the new generation of the iPad mini is exactly what we have already seen in the Air. And the highlight will be the screen of the device.

As we published earlier today, iPad mini 6 is 8.3 “. – Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 26, 2021

According to Ross Young, an analyst specializing in the display industry, the new iPad mini would have an 8.3-inch panel. Currently, the device has a 7.9-inch screen. In addition, other changes that are expected are a new chip and, perhaps, the change from the Touch ID sensor to the lock button.

At the moment, it is unknown when this new iPad mini will be announced. It is expected to be held a new event next September, although Apple may decide to separate its releases on several dates. Hopefully, yes, that it is not a wet paper and that we finally see that new compact tablet with the design of the iPad Pro.