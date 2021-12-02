With very little time after presenting its HONOR 50 series phone, the company makes its new HONOR 60 5G and Pro 5G official.

The main family of the HONOR company will only have 2 different models and although each one has its peculiarities, they have many aspects in common and with their previous models.

The new HONOR 60 5G and HONOR 60 pro 5G are introduced

The features of the HONOR 60 5G and Pro 60 5G

The HONOR 60 5G screen will be of 6.67-inch OLED technology with a Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 HZ. The Pro model will be 6.78 inches and 2652 x 1080 pixels.

The processor of the 60 5G will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 7788G, with a RAM of 8 and 12 GB and storage of up to 256 GB. On the other hand, that of the Pro will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G + with the same RAM and storage.

Both the HONOR 60 5G and the Pro 5G will have the same MagicUI 5 operating system based on Android 11.

As a mark of importance, the 60 5G has rear cameras of 108 megapixels, another of 8 and 2. The Pro model will be 108, 50 and 2 megapixels.

The front camera of the HONOR 60 5G will have 32 megapixels while the other model will have a 50.

On the side of the battery it will be the same for both, 4,800 mAh with fast charging of 66 w by a USB type C.

One of the most important things is the price that each model will have: the HONOR 60 5G will consist of 2,699 yuan which is around 424 dollars (9060 pesos) and the Pro model will have a price of 3,699 yuan which is 581 dollars (12,415 pesos).

The most important change is the design that is now more refined, disappearing the edges of the two models, although in the rest they are very identical to their predecessors.