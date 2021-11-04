When installing a stereo speaker system, to movie at home or simply to fully enjoy the TV audio, have good acoustics at home It is essential, something that accessories such as shelves, furniture and especially curtains help.

If they are also specifically designed for increase the acoustic absorption of the roomEven better, since they will allow us to reduce the annoying echoes of our room, achieving a cleaner and more balanced sound.





This is just what Ikea intends with its latest release in the form of fingernails. curtains called Gunnlaug that are thought to “dampen the echo or the reverberation in waves of medium and high frequency”.

According to the comments on the product’s website, the curtains are ISO 354 certified and claim to offer an absorption capacity between 50% and 100% higher to other fabrics of similar dimensions and weight.





Specifically, this model consists of two curtains with a total size of 145×300 cm and a weight of 1.20 kilograms, and its composition is based on chenille thread with a special braiding that allows this acoustic absorption capacity.





Of course, the curtains also work like conventional ones when it comes to filter outside light and provide privacy in the room where we install them, being able to choose to hang them from a bar or a rail.

Of course, to obtain the best result in terms of absorption, we must place the folds 9-15 centimeters from the wall. Leaving these folds between the wall and the curtains is where Ikea has calculated that better figures are obtained.

Price and availability

The Gunnlaug model sold in Spain can now be purchased on the Ikea website in colors White and grey for an official price of 59 euros.

More information | Ikea