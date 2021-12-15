Once again and as in every half of the month, a new relief in games with Gold has arrived, thus providing Xbox Live Gold members with new free games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S until the end of the subscription. In the first fortnight we received two interesting games, of which The Escapists 2 will continue to be free until the 31st of this month. But now, in the company of this latest game, the new Games With Gold for December 2021 are already available.

Although, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold players can already enjoy the new Games With Gold of December 2021, which in this case are Tropico 5 Y Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet. This latest Xbox 360 title can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S without any problem thanks to the backward compatibility. Get Xbox Live Gold today to get into the action or join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes all these great benefits, plus access to over 100 high-quality games with Xbox Game Pass. Enjoy the most advanced multiplayer service, exclusive discounts for members on games in the Microsoft Store and of course, free games.

Tropico 5 now available for free with Gold

Return to the remote island nation of Tropico in the new installment of the famous and acclaimed “dictatorship simulation” saga. Expand the reign of your dynasty from the colonial period to beyond the 21st century and face new challenges, including advanced trading mechanisms, scientific and technological research, and exploration.

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet now available for free with Gold

In Insanely Twisted, a 2D action-adventure game, you will explore amazing environments and face strange creatures on your journey to the center of the mysterious Shadow Planet. Solve complex puzzles and upgrade your ship with alien technology to fight and save your home planet.