Silent Hill is a chimera, at least for now and is that despite users waiting for the return of Konami’s horror franchise, the Japanese company is making ambiguous moves in recent months. One of those movements was the alliance with Bloober Team, developers of Layers of Fear, which awaits a third installment, or the most recent The Medium, a collaboration we know nothing about.

What we do know is that the Polish studio has several future titles and one of those will have Rogue Games, developers of Monomals, wipEout Rush and Neon Beasts, as a distributor. This company has little history, but they make it up key members of major studies of Manzana, Sony and Electronic arts, among others.

“We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Rogue on this incredible project. We pride ourselves on creating games that push the boundaries of originality and immersion, and we are delighted to be working together with a company that shares our vision, “reads the Bloober Team press release.

As expected, no details have been shared in relation to this new release, but it would not be strange to ensure that it is a horror video game, a genre where Bloober Team has a lot of experience. What we do know is that this unannounced title will be released from exclusive way on the new generation of consoles and Pc.