The French from DS Automobiles are starting to ship units of the new DS 4 to European dealers. The new generation of the compact, which has been radically transformed, has already entered production at the Rüsselsheim factory, one of Opel’s large headquarters in Germany.

The new generation of DS 4 it does not share more than the name with its predecessor. The French luxury brand has completely transformed the new model with which it now faces competition in the premium compact market with a modern and technologically advanced rival. The first model of the firm that will be produced far from the French factory that until now has been its home.

And it is that the first generation of the DS Automobiles was manufactured at the Mulhouse headquarters, an entire production insignia now owned by Stellantis, and that now moves to the German Rüsselsheim, the true flagship of Opel. A decision that has not been taken recently, but was already announced while the technical development of the French, and for logistical interests. The new DS 4 shares platform, engines and different technologies with the also new Opel Astra, so both can cover the optimal production capacity of this plant.

The DS 4, the new compact Premium of the French brand, prepares its commercial journey

The DS 4, about to reach European dealers

On the other hand, Stellantis has decided limiting SUV manufacturing to the French Mulhouse plant, so the DS 7 Crossback and the Peugeot 3008 they will assume full capacity. Thus, Stellantis’ plans are fulfilled to the millimeter, whose first units are already leaving the German assembly lines and shipping to different European countries, including Spain. The vast majority of units, those corresponding to the special launch edition of the DS 4 La Première.

“We are proud to be able to manufacture a Premium DS Automobiles brand product at our location,” said Michael Lewald, plant manager, adding that “First with the DS 4 and soon also with the Opel Astra, both also as plug-in hybrids. . And from 2023 also purely electric, launching us into the era of electro-mobility in Rüsselsheim. ‘

Read news

The range of the new DS 4 will be expanded in a few months, from spring 2022 with the arrival of the plug-in hybrid variant of the DS 4 E-TENSE, and also with a more crossover option with specific details. The offer includes six trim levels, three PureTech petrol engines with powers of 130, 180 and 225 hp, a 130 hp diesel, and the PHEV with 225 hp and a maximum range in electric mode of 55 kilometers, all with front-wheel drive. and 8-speed automatic transmission. In total, nothing less than 34 versions to choose from.