An image from an unknown source has revealed the completely bare, camouflage-free front end of the new 2023 BMW 3 Series, the first major upgrade for the German mid-size sedan to hit Europe next year.

So far we have seen numerous development prototypes of the update that the German firm is preparing of its traditional mid-size range, the BMW 3 Series, which is currently in the seventh generation, which was introduced in 2018 and whose internal code is G20.

This will be the first major update that the German sedan is going to undergo, although on an aesthetic level it will only affect a few features of your body, as it is the usual facelift or LCI (acronym for Life Cycle Impulse) launched by the German brand right in the middle of the commercial life of all its models.

Filtration

This image has been published by the spotter Wilco Blok on his Instagram account and according to his own words it comes from an unknown source. Which is implausible to us, since it is quite evident that he must have taken that photograph from somewhere. Surely you do not want to identify the author of the photograph because This has been taken in what appears to be a facilities of the brand or a supplier of the same. So it is very likely that an employee was responsible for this leak.

In the image we can see a totally naked example of the new BMW 3 Series facelift, without camouflage of any kind and with its final configuration. Although it does not mount the front grill grilles, It is evident that this has a size and shape similar to those of the current Series 3, so everyone who was concerned that this update could receive the huge grille of the BMW 4 Series can breathe easy.

This image reveals what we had already announced, since the new BMW 3 Series 2023 will choose an image closer to the BMW 5 Series, with slightly wider and completely straight headlights in its lower area with new interior elements. This version appears to have the M Sport package, as it mounts a bumper with large air intakes and various carbon inserts, as is the case with the inserts on the side air intakes or the rear-view mirrors.