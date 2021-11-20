The new big update for Minecraft already has a release date

Minecraft is a game in constant evolution. The game recently announced its collaboration with Walt Disney World in creating new downloadable content. Minecraft x Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Adventure. But this does not stop here. A few months ago the company announced that its game would be receiving the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update in several parts, the first arriving in June of this year and including a lot of news. Now, however, it’s Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2’s turn, and they have finally revealed their release date.

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 2 has announced its release date for this November 30. The update will be available for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on all platforms the title is available on, and of course you can install it for free on your device. The changes that come with the new version are quite large, including some such as updated terrain generation, taller mountains, more interesting caves, and a new way to distribute the minerals within them. Sure, this is not all, so here We leave you some extra things that will arrive with this patch 1.18.

Changes in height and depth of the world.

of the world. New mountain biomes (snow, hills, groves, meadows and snowy slopes).

New types of caves (Spaghetti, noodle and cheese caves).

Local water levels and lava levels in the subsoil.

Underground and internal mountains within the new biomes.

within the new biomes. Natural variation in shape and elevation of the terrain, without being tied to a specific biome. For example, elevations in forest and desert biomes without the need for a special biome for their formation.

of the terrain, without being tied to a specific biome. For example, elevations in forest and desert biomes without the need for a special biome for their formation. New way of distributing minerals.

Mineral veins.

Monsters will appear only in complete darkness.

On the other hand, some promised additions like archeology or goat horns will not arrive in this new version. According to the company in the official statement, «They will come to Minecraft in the future when we are able to add them in the best possible way«, So if this was what you were interested in you’ll have to wait a little longer.

Mark your calendars, and start practicing your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendor on November 30th! ↣ https://t.co/eiy1PSfC9M ↢ pic.twitter.com/MpB1QplXDp – Minecraft (@Minecraft) November 17, 2021