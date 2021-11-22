WhatsApp has just activated a new warning message in its beta.

WhatsApp is one of the most important apps that we all have installed on our iPhone, and that we use the most in our day to day life. Therefore, any changes introduced can affect us a lot. Before launching news, WhatsApp tests them in its public betas, and thanks to that we can know new functions coming to the app. And now we have just discovered a new alarm message.

The main medium about WhatsApp has just reveal very interesting information. WABetaInfo He is an expert in discovering WhatsApp news, a few days ago he showed us two very interesting news, and now he comes back with new information.

A new warning message

This novelty is related to WhatsApp Business accounts, special accounts with which different businesses can communicate with you. The new notification will allow you block the deal completely or add it to your contacts when you first get in touch.

As you can see in this screenshot, when you receive a message from unknown business accounts, a different and updated view will appear: this view explains that you have received a message from a company that is not saved in their contact list. In this case, you can choose between two different options: block or save to your contact list.

This is a very interesting feature, especially for not receive messages from accounts we do not want. WhatsApp offers a similar alert notification when you write us a contact that we do not have in our agenda, and now it will do the same with WhatsApp Business accounts.

The setting that you must activate in WhatsApp right now

At the moment it is a function that only certain users who are testing the WhatsApp beta have been activated and we don’t know when it will be officially released. Although it is expected that it will arrive in a next update, hopefully with other highly anticipated news, such as the iPad application that is already being tested.

