The new Aiways U6 is ready to call in Europe, its launch in 2022

The Aiways U5, an electric SUV that has practically landed throughout the European continent. In Spain it will be available in just a few weeks. An assault that is not the only one, because before 2022 arrives, the brand will launch the coupe variant in Europe. The Aiways U6 is more than ready for the fight in the Old Continent.

The rivalry in the field of electric cars for European brands is complicated. The recent arrival of the Aiways U5 is one more to counter, becoming a problem when they arrive with serious arguments in design and technology. Those of Aiways know it and hope to end the year with two models for sale, because already prepare the launch of the new electric coupe SUV.

The Aiways U6 is already preparing its commercial launch in Europe, with Italy being one of the first countries to receive units in early 2022. The new model from China is presented with a completely closed front, and very slim LED headlights on the ends. The cooling has been limited to the lower part of the bumper and air intakes housed vertically under the headlights that open and close automatically, while flaps at the ends deters air to clean sides, in which there is no detail that offers resistance.

The Aiways U6 is a very attractive electric SUV from China

The Aiways U6, an electric SUV that will land in Europe in 2022

Not even 21 inch alloy wheels. The new model opts for a more sporty style with a very curved roof line, compared to the more familiar style of the U5, reflected in a drag coefficient of only 0.26x, also achieved by the lower angle of inclination of the windshield. The rear ends with a spoiler that not only gives a more aggressive touch, but also increases the downforce on this axle at high speed.

Despite having shorter overhangs – the rear housing some pilots joined through an “L” shape – the wheelbase is longer than the U5, so it is 50 millimeters longer than this model, but that confers an extremely spacious interior space. The firm has not given details of the European model, but it is obvious that the space is superb, and that the sensation is further increased by the large panoramic roof that blends with the rear window.

For now, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH has not provided the technical specifications, but it is not expected that there will be much difference with the new U5. In fact, in the announcement of the production of the first prototypes in China, he confirmed the same mechanical configuration, so we expect an electric motor with a maximum power of 150 kW -equivalent to 204 hp- and a battery with a capacity of 63 kWh that offers a range of up to 410 kilometers, according to the WLTP cycle.