The unprecedented BMW M3 Touring has once again been seen demonstrating its dynamic qualities. The first sports car from the house of Munich, which continues to maintain the same level of camouflage as on previous occasions, has been seen on snow, an exceptional habitat for this model that will see the light at the end of the year.

The BMW M3 Touring It is one of the great novelties of the German brand for this year. One of the great debuts that the sports brand is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary, although the sportier variant of the Series 3 Touring is here to stay and it is not planned to be offered as a special and limited edition in units like the rest it is preparing.

The new sports variant will round out the range of the Series 3 and Series 4, body variants associated by nature and, at the same time, recently independent. Gone for months, the German brand is developing this variant almost in a secret letting yourself see what is just and necessary and practically always the same prototype, as if there were no other manufactured. The last sign of the new model that joins the M3 family has been seen in the snow, demonstrating its dynamic qualities in such a special setting where perfect motor skills it is absolutely necessary.

The M3 Touring will feature a xDrive all-wheel drive system with a specifically configured for this model, and the one that has allowed to perfectly trace the year of its debut, 2022, an official confirmation of the Garching sports brand and the most anticipated in recent months. The M3 Touring has been waiting longer than expected since it was first announced. And it is that, certainly, it could be on the street, as BMW takes like one more year over conventional production models for the tuning of these wildest options.

But in the case of the arrival of the M3 Touring, the German brand has taken the opportunity to also include the half-life facelift, the famous “LCI” that is already being developed in the saloon and in the station wagon because, in terms of time, it would practically coincide with the commercial launch of the M3 Touring. Thus, the German brand will kill two birds with one stone and will offer the model with the aesthetic improvements already incorporated, as well as the new digital instrument panel one-piece inherited from the i4.

Private American customers of the M3 Touring, the station wagon will be new next summer, and will go on sale at the end of the year. The delivery of units will take place at the end of the first quarter of 2023, standing up to its competitors with a single version: that of the M3 Touring M Competition xDrive. Nothing less than 510 hp under the hood, all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission will offer the maximum on-board sensations, both on the road and on the track, with a truly superb drive in all circumstances.