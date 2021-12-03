The end of ‘La casa de papel’ is now available to anyone who wants to know how the theft of the Bank of Spain is solved. The journey of the series in Netflix has concluded after 26 additional episodes that seemed unthinkable when his stage in Antena 3 concluded with audiences that invited us to think that this was the last time we would see Professor’s band.

However, a miracle occurred with its arrival on Netflix, as it became a worldwide phenomenon that led the platform to resurrect the series. The adrenaline did not take long to become the main claim of this new stage, to the point that I’m sure I was not the only one who ended up somewhat saturated. Luckily, these last five episodes have recovered the best face of ‘The paper face’ to give you a great ending that we will see how definitive it is.

I have avoided making any direct mention of a spoiler from the last five episodes of the series, but before that there will be something.

Straightening the course

The truth is that it was difficult to go to more after the death of Tokyo at the end of the first part of this fifth season. Yes, you could have opted for the over-accumulation of corpses – that’s what you had to do if you wanted to go further and even I myself asked for several deaths – to enhance the emotional impact that this would have on the viewer, but the team led by Alex Pina he has preferred to go a different path. Yes, the tension is still there, with some very powerful scene in that aspect, but here something that seemed lost has been recovered: letting its main characters breathe.

The funny thing is that that has had positive consequences for other aspects of the series that had even touched the grotesque. I think, for example, everything related to that operation to kill the robbers that resulted in the death of Nairobi, because their movements in these episodes make sense, leaving aside the exaggerated gestural reactions, perhaps with the intention of highlighting that they were a great threat.

It is not that ‘La casa de papel’ never left anything to improvisation, since we always went back to the past to remind ourselves that the character played by Alvaro Morte He was smarter than anyone and had everything planned, but in these last five episodes he is something more achieved, even when they have to face really unforeseen situations that can ruin everything.





The key in the end was bring characters back to the fore. Obviously there is no time to give the same depth to the motivations of all of them, but it is that they even allow themselves to introduce some humor to give more presence to Ahikar Azcona, that until now many times it was little more than that other member of the band that is out there and sometimes says something.

This may lead some to miss a greater number of strong emotions, but it is that ‘The paper house’ always had them, but it did not always depend on them to unimaginable extremes. The point is that in this final section is when the stage of the series on Netflix It has reminded me more of those first two rounds of episodes on Antena 3. All this with an impressive technical and visual display with which its managers could not even dream of at that time.

The ending that has been won





It’s like Until now, playing with the idea of ​​suffering would have been promoted, giving hard blows to the fans with the deaths of characters as beloved as Nairobi or Tokyo, to now remind us that their own people in charge have the same or more affection towards their characters than the followers of the series.

With this I do not mean that the outcome of ‘La casa de papel’ is complacent, the typical happy ending to leave a good taste in the mouth, but it does show a greater pampering on the emotional side, without depending so much on the great dramatic overloads of specific situations. All this without forgetting to save yourself several surprises to add more spice to everything that is happening.

In this way, ‘La casa de papel’ reaches the end that it has deserved and that fits with everything we see in these last episodes. I was left with the fear of whether it would not be a last unfortunate twist after Pina’s statements pointing out that the original ending they had in mind wasn’t working when they got to it and that they only came up with a satisfactory one just days before the deadline.





There may be decisions on paper that do not drive me crazy, but the important thing is that they have managed to make the chosen path work to the point of feeling fully satisfactory within the margins in which ‘La casa de papel’ plays. That you have to do everything possible to value each work within what it proposes and not what we would like, something that sometimes we forget – me first.

That said, I’m not too keen to see how this universe can continue forward. Possibilities of doing this still have – there are always as long as people are alive – but perhaps looking back to investigate Berlin’s past is a better idea than you thought. Hopefully the history of the Band ends here.

In short





‘The paper house’ has managed to straighten the course in its outcome. You can put some buts on it, especially if the series never finished conquering you, but this is more than ever like that series that, despite my initial doubts about whether it was capable of maintaining the level, was watching it on Antena 3 when even then I was very lazy to see something on television. I can’t think of a better compliment to this series finale.