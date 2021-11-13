For many people, the yardstick of the connection quality of their homes is usually the amount of streaming content that they can play at the same time, thus calculating the bandwidth necessary to later contract the services of one provider or another. Fortunately, Netflix offers us a tool through its application to know the connection speed of the device where we are playing that content. In this article we show you how we can take advantage of this tool.

From the Netflix app itself on multiple devices we can know the connection speed from the computer where we are playing the contentSo we don’t have to leave Netflix to find out. This tool is actually more useful on televisions, since knowing this data from the app itself, we do not have to depend on third-party sites to carry out the process.

How to find out our connection speed on televisions

To do the speed test on televisions, just go to the Netflix app and enter the section of ‘Get help’. Already there we select the option of ‘Network check’ and we wait for our speed to set us. These steps also work if we are running the Netflix app on consoles or somewhere dongle like Chromecast or Fire TV Stick.





With this native way of knowing our connection speed through the television, we can make an account of whether our connection can reach a certain number of streams at the same time. As Netflix clarifies, the recommended minimum connection to play content on your platform is 5 Mbps. The content in SD consumes a bandwidth of 3 Mbps, in HD it goes to 5 Mbps, and if we make the jump to 4K, 25 Mbps will be necessary for its reproduction.

Know the connection speed on other devices





To offer this data, Netflix uses the Fast website, a platform devised by the company itself that is in charge of running a speed test on our connection. The main difference is that, while on televisions it shows us the data directly in the app interface, on other devices it redirects us to the aforementioned website.

So, if we want to use this service, just go directly to the aforementioned website or enter through the configuration section of the platform itself. If we do it through a mobile device or tablet we will find in the section of ‘Diagnosis’ an option named ‘Internet speed test’. Here we will be redirected to the Fast service.