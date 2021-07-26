The development of the new Volkswagen ID. Buzz keeps going. Volkswagen is working hard on a new electric van that is set to play a leading role at the level. To create a new benchmark in the field of sustainable mobility, multiple versions and / or variants of the ID will be offered. Buzz.

Volkswagen it is immersed in an ambitious electrical offensive. This very important car brand is determined to be a global benchmark for sustainable mobility and to this end, it will carry out the introduction of a long list of electric vehicles. One of the models the German manufacturer is working on is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, an electric van that is set to be the heir to the iconic Bulli.

One of the tricks that Volkswagen will play for make the ID. Buzz a leader in its category

it will be neither more nor less than the development of multiple versions and / or variants. It is a model whose main markets will be Europe and the United States, two of the places where a significant amount of sales of electric vehicles are concentrated. Of course, always with the permission of China.

The new Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo will seek to revolutionize city distribution

Versions of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz targeting Europe and the United States



In Europe the new ID. Buzz will have a six-passenger version whose main destination will be shared trips. The rear seats will be individually accessible and will have a separate information screen for each of the passengers. A very interesting format for transport companies. For its part, the United States will receive a version intended for customers traveling alone or in small groups. It will have only four seats.

The third alternative in the ID range. Buzz will be no less than him model oriented to the professional and labor world. Namely, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo. The brand hopes that this commercial model will be one of the first choices among professionals looking for a vehicle for the delivery of goods in urban environments. For example, in the last mile distribution.

If all goes according to plan, Volkswagen will be in a position to start the commercial journey of the new ID. Buzz in Europe in the next year. North American customers will have to wait a little longer. The development process is quite advanced and proof of this are the multiple sightings of test vehicles that have occurred in the Old Continent.

Test mule of the future Volkswagen ID. Buzz with autonomous driving capability

The level of autonomous driving of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz



Another key to the new ID. Buzz will be your technological endowment and, more specifically, the advancedness of your driving assistance systems. Several test mules have been created to be able to develop an ID. Buzz with a very high autonomous driving ability in various situations. Recently, in the framework of the presentation of the roadmap that the Volkswagen Group will follow for the year 2030, the future ID was also highlighted. Autonomous buzz.