In early 2020, ‘Ray Donovan’ fans were given a big jug of cold water when Showtime decided to cancel the series starring Liev Schreiber after seven seasons, leaving it without end and without the apparent possibility of a renewal in extremis to give the production an end to its prolific television career.

In the absence of the eighth season, good is a movie

A year later, the miracle worked, and the ViacomCBS chain decided to put a final close on the feud between Ray and Mickey in a feature film that will reunite Schreiber with Jon Voight, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok or Kerris Dorsey – among others. under the title of ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’, and whose trailer you can see on these lines. Be careful, because it promises a very intense end of the party.

The movie will start right where the seventh season left off, with Ray trying to track down Mickey’s whereabouts to stop him before he takes things even further, and will intersperse present and past, going back 30 years to explore the origin stories of both characters.

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ is co-written in four hands by himself Liev Schreiber and David Hollander, showrunner of the series, who has also served as director of the film. Its release date is set in the next Friday, February 14, 2022.