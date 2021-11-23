Bloody gaming, the gamer line of the A4Tech company that officially landed in Argentina at the beginning of the year, expands its product offering in the local market.

With precision, speed and durability as a premise, the company presented in the country 3 mice that adapt to the needs of each player. The A60, A70 and A90 models were specially designed to land deadly blows with pinpoint precision. Every gaming mouse must be powerful and above all resistant, that is why thanks to the Light Strike technology, these devices react at high speed since it allows an extreme click response of 0.2 ms, with a useful life of more than 20 million clicks.

The adjustable resolution from 800 to 4000 CPI of the A60 and A90, and in the case of the A90 from 800 to 6200 CPI, adapt to each type of game. For shooters fans, these mice have customizable macro buttons, can control 3 shooting modes on the left button, and instantly upgrade sniper techniques by applying 6 powerful modes.

These mice were created to provide a significant advantage in intense gameplay and are optimal for MMOs as they provide the ability to perform simplified complex actions in one step. These high-end peripherals feature an infrared wheel that can rotate millions of times during its lifetime and be actuated with the exact same precision as another mouse button.

To provide a better response when playing games and take skills to the extreme, it is necessary that friction is not generated with the mouse, that’s why the 3 models include an armor of X’Glide metal mats, which are highly sensitive and allow slide 20% faster. They also make for the durability of the mouse, with a lifespan of up to 300km. On this occasion, together with the long-awaited A60, A70 and A90 mice, they extend the range of mouse pads, keyboards and headsets to their store. Among the new additions are the B930 waterproof optomechanical keyboard, the G501C headset with 7.1 surround sound, the MP-80N mouse pad with RGB, and external sound boards like the G480 that convert the sound of your headphones into 7.1.

