The long wait has come to an end: House of gucci lands in our theaters tomorrow, Friday, November 26. At last, we will be able to enjoy the secrets hidden by one of the most controversial and famous families in the world of fashion. What’s more, We will have the opportunity to see Lady Gaga on the big screen again, along with two wonderful actors: Adam Driver and Jared Leto (among others).

The weeks leading up to this world premiere have been marked by the presence of Lady Gaga on various top-of-the-line red carpets in cities such as London or Paris. Likewise, the artist has been captured on numerous occasions by the press with “street” outfits that also deserve to be commented on. Obviously, we are talking about elections with the Gucci seal (although there are some exceptions). We review the outfits of Gaga that will be etched in our memory.

In London, in a spectacular purple dress





The English capital was one of the first stops for the cast of House of Gucci. Earlier this month, Lady Gaga wore a Gucci design taken from the Gucci Love Parada show. Event that was held on the iconic Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on November 2. The design, a flowing dress dyed in an intense purple in which the transparencies and the draping of the torso stand out. The heavy makeup does the rest.

In Milan, red passion (and not Gucci)





A few days later, Lady Gaga moved to Milan. For the occasion, the artist preferred a sensual passion red dress from the house of Versace Atelier, exclusive design for her. The corseted body enhances her imposing curves and the opening of the skirt is beautiful, not to mention the intensity of her eyes and the long straight hair, a ten.

In New York, sensual and sophisticated thanks to Armani Privé





To sweep New York, the artist opted for a stunning black velvet dress with tulle, crystals and a large Armani Privé bow. The jewels, from Tiffany & Co. The makeup stood out thanks to a red lipstick and eyes framed with a powerful smoke.

In Los Angeles, Hollywood diva with a new haircut





One of the last stops of the tour Gaga’s was Los Angeles. The city of cinema par excellence was the place chosen to marvel at a dress full of silver glitters by Valentino. Beyond the imposing dress, here we must talk about the change of look. Gaga flaunted the versatility of her beauty with a haircut bob with a fringe slightly lopsided.

The white coat, a symbol of elegance





We leave the red carpets behind to talk about their “street” outfits. One of the most shocking: the white coat of Celine from the fall-winter 2021/2022 collection. A piece made with brushed llama hair that combines with some stilettos golden. Hermès Birkin bag closes this outfit of outstanding.

Logomania does not go out of style





Another of his most talked about choices is this combo that part of the popular Gucci Aria collection. The straight-cut midi dress and cape with leather details are marked with the letter G monogram. XXL square glasses and ecru lace-up boots with an XXL platform are the icing on the cake.

Punk, but elegant





We couldn’t say goodbye without talking about the air suit punk by Alexander McQueen. The work (because this suit is a full-blown work of art), belongs to the spring / summer 2022 collection of the English brand and is made up of a jacket tuxedo type with cut-out and details of diamonds and stones. The leather corset is a plus.

Photographs | Gtres